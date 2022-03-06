Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Signify Health worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

