Morgan Stanley Buys 1,796 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.84% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.