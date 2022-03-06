Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Vista Outdoor worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.