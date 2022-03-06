Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.40% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.