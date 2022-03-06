Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Southwest Gas worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

