Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Urban Outfitters worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

