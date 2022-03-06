Morgan Stanley Has $17.58 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

