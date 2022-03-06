Morgan Stanley Has $17.60 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Black Knight worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 342,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 298,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 238,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

