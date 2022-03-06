Morgan Stanley Has $17.75 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.56% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

