Morgan Stanley Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Abcam worth $17,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

