Morgan Stanley Has $17.88 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Avista worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avista by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVA stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

