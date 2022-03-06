Morgan Stanley Has $17.92 Million Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.17% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

