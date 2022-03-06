Morgan Stanley Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Community Bank System worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 517.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 459.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

