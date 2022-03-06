Morgan Stanley Has $18.25 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 118,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Sanmina worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.88 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.