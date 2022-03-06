Morgan Stanley Has $18.27 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSD shares. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $117.42 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

