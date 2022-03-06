Morgan Stanley Has $18.37 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Highwoods Properties worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 183,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.95 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

