Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of ALLETE worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALLETE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ALLETE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

