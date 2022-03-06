Morgan Stanley Invests $18.02 Million in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 283,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,015,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.