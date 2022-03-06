Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Open Lending worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

