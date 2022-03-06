Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Veoneer worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veoneer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

