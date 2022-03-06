Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.05% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 212.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

