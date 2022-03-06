Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Steelcase worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 840.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

