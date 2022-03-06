Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

