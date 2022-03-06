Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,622 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Alarm.com worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 498,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

