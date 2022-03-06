Morgan Stanley Purchases 314,815 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.37% of Sientra worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 14.5% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

SIEN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Sientra Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

