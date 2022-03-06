Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Alector worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Alector by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alector by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Alector Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.