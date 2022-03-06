Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 873,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $18,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

