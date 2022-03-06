Morgan Stanley Sells 132,638 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

