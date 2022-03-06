Morgan Stanley Sells 191,647 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.97% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 185,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

