Morgan Stanley Sells 196,225 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 196,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.86% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,408,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $623.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.23. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

