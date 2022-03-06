Morgan Stanley Sells 242,838 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,838 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 186,773 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.