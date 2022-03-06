Morgan Stanley Sells 29,872 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

