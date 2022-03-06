Morgan Stanley Sells 4,353 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Maximus worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,799,000 after buying an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

