Morgan Stanley Sells 71,749 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of First Hawaiian worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of FHB opened at $27.78 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

