Morgan Stanley Sells 781,518 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 781,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of LG Display worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LG Display by 24.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 3,313.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,827 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

