Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

