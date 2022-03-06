Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $222.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.20 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

