Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000.

RNERU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

