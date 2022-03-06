mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.92 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002702 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.92 million and approximately $209,155.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,852.75 or 1.00223089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021785 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.00270299 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

