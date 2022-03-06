M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,964,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

