Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

