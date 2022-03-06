Multiplier Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,883.18 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $10,883.18 and approximately $106.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.82 or 0.06745308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.19 or 0.99922623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048167 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

