Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,054,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MRAAY stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

