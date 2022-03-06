Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 23.6% in February

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 892,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ GRIL opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Muscle Maker has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 621.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

