MVL (MVL) Price Down 6.3% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. MVL has a market capitalization of $180.50 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,616,798,462 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

