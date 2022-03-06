Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MYMX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 459,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
