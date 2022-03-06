Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Update

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MYMX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 459,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

