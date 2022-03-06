Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 8,564.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Myovant Sciences worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $12.06 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.76.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

