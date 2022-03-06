Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will report sales of $565.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.35 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

