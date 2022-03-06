Namecoin Price Reaches $2.21 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00005704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $6,304.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,812.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.36 or 0.00745532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00205189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

