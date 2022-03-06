National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 604,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $844.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

